Truist Financial Corp Has $14.72 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,098 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $14,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $92.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.56. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

