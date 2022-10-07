Truist Financial Corp Has $15.29 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $119.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

