Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $12,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,453 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $283,913,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $294.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.21 and its 200 day moving average is $348.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.21 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -145.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,884,200. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.92.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.