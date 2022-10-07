Truist Financial Corp Purchases 8,584 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,095,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $574,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 108.6% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 37,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $290.39 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $297.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

