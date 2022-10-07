Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,835 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $15,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 468,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,028,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average of $113.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.