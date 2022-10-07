Truist Financial Corp Sells 19,019 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,019 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $16,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 7,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $90.40 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 129.60%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

