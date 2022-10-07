Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $293.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

