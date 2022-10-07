Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 845 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 150,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 60,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.46. The stock has a market cap of $425.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.