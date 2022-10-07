Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.98

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.98 and traded as high as $30.19. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 327,001 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 639,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 486,359 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $13,577,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $12,341,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,503,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.