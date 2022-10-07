Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.98

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.98 and traded as high as $30.19. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 327,001 shares traded.
TRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.45.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
