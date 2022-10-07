Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,638 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Twitter were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 55,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $9,263,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,562. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twitter Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Vertical Research cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Twitter from $37.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

NYSE TWTR opened at $49.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

