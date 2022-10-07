Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 544,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,037,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,438,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $366.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.13 and its 200-day moving average is $372.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.55.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

