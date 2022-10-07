uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Trading Down 13.4%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.55. 317,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 177,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 52.00% and a negative return on equity of 111.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uCloudlink Group

About uCloudlink Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Rating ) by 118.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of uCloudlink Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.