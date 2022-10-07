uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Trading Down 13.4%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.55. 317,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 177,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
uCloudlink Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 52.00% and a negative return on equity of 111.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On uCloudlink Group
About uCloudlink Group
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
