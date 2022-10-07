UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.94.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,564,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,933,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $39.79 on Friday. UDR has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

