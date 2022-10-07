UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in UDR were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toews Corp ADV increased its position in UDR by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in UDR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in UDR by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in UDR by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in UDR by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.94.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.