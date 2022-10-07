United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.43

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.43 and traded as low as $15.50. United Bancorp shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 3,193 shares changing hands.

United Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $95.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 30.90%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

