United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

United Bankshares stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $258.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

