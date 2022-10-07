United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Lessened by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $293.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.89 and its 200-day moving average is $296.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

