United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $110.07

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $110.07 and traded as low as $107.45. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $107.45, with a volume of 1,918 shares traded.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.07. The company has a market cap of $609.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $120,337.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,003.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.11, for a total transaction of $331,039.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,123.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $120,337.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,003.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 82.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.