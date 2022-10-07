Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.91. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 3,032 shares trading hands.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.75 million, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

About Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Rating ) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Featured Articles

