Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.91. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 3,032 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $8.75 million, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.81.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%.
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
