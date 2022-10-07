Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Shares Up 0.2%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 35,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 63,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLAT. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,531,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $839,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

