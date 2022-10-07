Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Shares Up 0.2%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 35,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 63,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.
Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
