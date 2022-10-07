Valor Latitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Trading Up 0.2%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 57,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valor Latitude Acquisition by 6,120.0% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,469,000.

About Valor Latitude Acquisition

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

