Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $44.00

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.00, but opened at $59.74. Value Line shares last traded at $59.74, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $609.68 million, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALU. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 343.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the second quarter worth $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 52.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the second quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.