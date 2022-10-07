VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $14,172,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,238,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 451.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 195,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 159,910 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,207,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 563,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 122,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMB stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

