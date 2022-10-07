Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

