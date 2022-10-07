Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $180.83 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

