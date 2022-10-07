Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:VFVA) Trading Down 0.6%

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:VFVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.69 and last traded at $93.00. Approximately 14,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 49,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.54.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.39.

