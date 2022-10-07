Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Down 0%

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.87 and last traded at $48.89. Approximately 410,030 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23.

