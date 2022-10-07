Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $173.68 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

