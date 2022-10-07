Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. The company has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

