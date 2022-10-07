Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $37.84 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.