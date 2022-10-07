Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.55.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VRT stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 395.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,475,000 after purchasing an additional 501,712 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,489 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Vertiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 719,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,273,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

