VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.89.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 154.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,673,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

