Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Trading Up 2.1%

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 9,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 66,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIGL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 87.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

