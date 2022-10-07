Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 17,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 124,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

