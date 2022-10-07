Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.81

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 4106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 152,749 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 207,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 93,704 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 306.4% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

