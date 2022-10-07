vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.98 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

