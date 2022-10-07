W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at $2,017,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 182,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 16.6% during the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.61. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.74.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.