Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.75 ($2.04).

Warehouse REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON WHR opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £500.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.70. Warehouse REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 101.80 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31.

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

