Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance
HCC opened at $32.62 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99.
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The firm had revenue of $625.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
