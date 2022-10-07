Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 30,948 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 686,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 258,628 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after buying an additional 437,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 246,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

HCC opened at $32.62 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The firm had revenue of $625.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.