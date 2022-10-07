WC Walker & Associates Inc. Has $9.19 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.4% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $145.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

