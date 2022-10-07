WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Apple by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $5,559,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 607,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $107,825,000 after acquiring an additional 105,789 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,391,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.97. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

