Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 12,824 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Hasbro by 14.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 2.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hasbro by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after buying an additional 62,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.55.

Shares of HAS opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

