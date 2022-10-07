Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 743,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 97,163 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 143,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,832 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 117,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 62,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,521,000.
Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $55.03.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.