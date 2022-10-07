Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 743,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 97,163 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 143,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,832 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 117,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 62,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,521,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $55.03.

