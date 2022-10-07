Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 622 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 16.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 197,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after acquiring an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 20.6% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $199.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $198.32 and a 1-year high of $382.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on TFX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.70.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

