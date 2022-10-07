Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,326 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 74,684 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $127.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average is $118.58.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

