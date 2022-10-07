Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $2,215.88 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,649.59 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,186.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,113.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $35.72 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,364.53.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,994,191 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.