Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $400,733.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares in the company, valued at $439,700,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,229,421. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE U opened at $35.85 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

