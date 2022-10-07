Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $77.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.14.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

