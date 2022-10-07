Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $305,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $293.58 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

