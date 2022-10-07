Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

